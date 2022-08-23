Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

