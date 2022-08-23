TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Precision Drilling worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDS. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

