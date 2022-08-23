TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.