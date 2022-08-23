ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $149.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

