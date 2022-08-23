ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,712 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

