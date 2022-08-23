Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,016 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

