Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,069 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

