Tcwp LLC Invests $27,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. CL King cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

