Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 150.0% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 3,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
