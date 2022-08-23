Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SUSB stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.