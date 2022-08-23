Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,207 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BYM opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.