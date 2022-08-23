Tcwp LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

