Reservoir Media (RSVR) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,121.22% -3.28% 100.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reservoir Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 326 4 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.02%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 52.73%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its rivals.

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 24.76 Reservoir Media Competitors $1.03 billion -$62.05 million 0.18

Reservoir Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s rivals have a beta of -0.14, indicating that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.