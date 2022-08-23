Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Bakkt worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $10,638,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

