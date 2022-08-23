MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Head-To-Head Comparison

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 18.63 $725.98 million $9.72 48.65 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MSCI and Pazoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Pazoo.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 36.85% -151.89% 17.69% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSCI and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 6 0 2.67 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $517.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%.

Summary

MSCI beats Pazoo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

