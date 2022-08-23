Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VIR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.41.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
