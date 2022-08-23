Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.41.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

