Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Head-To-Head Survey

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exscientia and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 132.64%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million 30.59 -$67.70 million ($1.69) -5.68 Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 10.92 -$73.95 million ($0.48) -32.48

This table compares Exscientia and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exscientia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bavarian Nordic A/S. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Bavarian Nordic A/S -35.74% -9.17% -5.40%

Summary

Exscientia beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.