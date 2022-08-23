Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $122.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
