Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $276.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

