Analysts Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $54.40

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
