Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price at $78.70

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.70.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MIME. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Mimecast Stock Performance
MIME stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Mimecast
Mimecast Company Profile
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
