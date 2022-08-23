Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 57,537 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.