Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,890 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,722,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

