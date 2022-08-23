Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,105,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after buying an additional 382,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,460,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 887,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 331,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

