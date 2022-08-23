Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,188 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

