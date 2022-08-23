Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $315.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

