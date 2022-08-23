Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Arvinas worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

