Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 18,122 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 70,479 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,398 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

