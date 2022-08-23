Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and traded as low as $21.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.13%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

