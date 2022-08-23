Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and traded as low as $21.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sturgis Bancorp (STBI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.