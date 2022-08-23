SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $243.55

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.55 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 222.10 ($2.68). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 223.90 ($2.71), with a volume of 723,530 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.29 ($3.92).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.35.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

