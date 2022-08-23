Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

7/25/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

7/21/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$4.85 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.78.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

