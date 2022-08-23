Tcwp LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $171.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

