Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.40

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 1212432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.10 ($1.34).

JUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £586.29 million and a P/E ratio of 525.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.50%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

