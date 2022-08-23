Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $11.85. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 4,980 shares traded.
Bridgford Foods Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.
Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
