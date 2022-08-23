Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $11.85. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 4,980 shares traded.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

About Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

