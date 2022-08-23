Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.46. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 127,330 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $327.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

