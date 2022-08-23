ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $84.72

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.72 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.10 ($0.91). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 299,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 231 ($2.79) target price on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.84. The stock has a market cap of £193.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Newland purchased 125,000 shares of ANGLE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($120,831.32).

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

