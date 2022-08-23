Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,243.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,246 ($15.06), with a volume of 14897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,268 ($15.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,486.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,339.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.57.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.