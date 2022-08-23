Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.29

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.