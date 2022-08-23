Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,540.08

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,540.08 ($18.61) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($18.12), with a volume of 44370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($18.49).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VID. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,332.11. The company has a market capitalization of £686.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,709.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Videndum’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

