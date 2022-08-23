Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $861.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 861 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 862.60 ($10.42), with a volume of 456666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897.80 ($10.85).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 974.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,167.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 806.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

