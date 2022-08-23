Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aviva (AV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aviva (LON: AV):

8/15/2022 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 553 ($6.68). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on the stock.

Aviva Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,312.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

