Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 639 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 65,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Clean Harbors by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

