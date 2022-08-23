Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $438.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

