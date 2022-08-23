VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.59% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

VanEck Steel ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.