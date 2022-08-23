Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,122 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

