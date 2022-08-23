Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,208.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,243.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,463.84. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

