Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 756 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

