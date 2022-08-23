Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,014,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Paycom Software by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $367.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.