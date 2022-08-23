Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

