Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of US Ecology worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,898,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 190,775 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter.

US Ecology Stock Performance

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About US Ecology

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

